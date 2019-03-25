SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,644,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $70,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Several brokerages have commented on SKM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/sk-telecom-co-ltd-skm-position-raised-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.