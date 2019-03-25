SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0168

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and $712,787.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Braziliex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00412994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.01618969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00226231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001365 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Braziliex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Binance, Livecoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.