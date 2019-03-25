Silgan (SLGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. Silgan has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 25,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $717,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,884.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $183,289.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,116.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Silgan by 2,370.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 724,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695,121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Silgan by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

