Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Receives $60.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shutterfly from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.60 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michele Anderson sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $186,659.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,825.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $30,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,894 shares of company stock worth $1,366,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterfly during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

