ShowHand Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $106,903.00 and $76,541.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00416687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.01618658 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00225920 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001366 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.