Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Titon (TON)

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of TON traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 134 ($1.75). The stock had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 121.05 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

Get Titon alerts:

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.