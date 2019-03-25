Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Titon (TON)

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of TON traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 134 ($1.75). The stock had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 121.05 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

