Shadow Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $155,353.00 and $26.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00423445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.01635698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00227078 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.