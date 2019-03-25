SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

