Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) EVP Sells $44,929.08 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Richard Golin sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $44,929.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 925,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Golin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Richard Golin sold 492 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $3,690.00.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.35 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.44.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 661,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

