Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) EVP Sells $44,929.08 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Richard Golin sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $44,929.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 925,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Richard Golin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Richard Golin sold 492 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $3,690.00.
NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.35 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 661,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.
SRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
