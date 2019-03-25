Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of SIC stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 129,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $862,877.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 160,104 shares of company stock worth $1,052,265 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,410,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,061,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 478,545 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

