SegWit2x (B2X) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. SegWit2x has a market cap of $0.00 and $477.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded down 92.2% against the dollar. One SegWit2x coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Graviex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SegWit2x Coin Profile

SegWit2x (B2X) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X . SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io . SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Negocie Coins, Graviex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

