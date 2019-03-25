Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,870 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.59% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

