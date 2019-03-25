SEER Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEER)

SEER (CURRENCY:SEER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. SEER has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $66,528.00 worth of SEER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, OTCBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, SEER has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00412994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.01618969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00226231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001365 BTC.

SEER Token Profile

SEER’s total supply is 4,100,000,000 tokens. SEER’s official Twitter account is @info_SEER . The official website for SEER is seer.best

Buying and Selling SEER

SEER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Ethfinex, OTCBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEER using one of the exchanges listed above.

