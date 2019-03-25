SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) and Navios Maritime (NM) Head to Head Analysis

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 25.43% 10.14% 2.97% Navios Maritime -53.38% -12.59% -2.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Navios Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 2 2 2 0 2.00 Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SEASPAN CORP/SH SH is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Navios Maritime does not pay a dividend. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Navios Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.10 billion 1.57 $278.80 million $1.22 6.55 Navios Maritime $517.74 million 0.05 -$268.72 million ($6.78) -0.31

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime. Navios Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEASPAN CORP/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH beats Navios Maritime on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

