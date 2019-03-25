Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Stake Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.87. 13,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,025. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Stake Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/schwab-u-s-reit-etf-schh-stake-decreased-by-m-holdings-securities-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1207 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.