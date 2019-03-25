Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-schg-stake-boosted-by-cetera-investment-advisers.html.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.