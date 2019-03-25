Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) is Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.55. 17,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,151. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) is Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s 6th Largest Position” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-schg-is-pinkerton-retirement-specialists-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.