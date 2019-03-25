Scholar Rock (SRRK) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Scholar Rock to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This table compares Scholar Rock and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock Competitors -5,041.13% -62.99% -26.24%

52.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $370,000.00 -$24.99 million -5.88 Scholar Rock Competitors $922.16 million $201.06 million -1.16

Scholar Rock’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scholar Rock Competitors 813 2719 5978 252 2.58

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.35%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.