Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Schlumberger by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after buying an additional 12,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after buying an additional 1,558,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

SLB stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

