Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.47 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/schlumberger-limited-slb-holdings-lowered-by-murphy-pohlad-asset-management-llc.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.