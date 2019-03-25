Schaeffler (SHA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schaeffler (FRA: SHA):

3/25/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €11.50 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA:SHA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting €7.14 ($8.30). The stock had a trading volume of 938,977 shares. Schaeffler AG has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

