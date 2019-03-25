Sanofi SA (SNY) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNY stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.7395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

