Sanchez Energy (SNEC) Bond Prices Rise 1%

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:SNEC) debt rose 1% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.25% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $81.03 and was trading at $80.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanchez Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SNEC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,230. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.37. Sanchez Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

