Samuel J. Gesten Sells 1,500 Shares of STAAR Surgical (STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
STAAR Surgical stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 2.11. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.00.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
