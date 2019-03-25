Samuel J. Gesten Sells 1,500 Shares of STAAR Surgical (STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 2.11. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/samuel-j-gesten-sells-1500-shares-of-staar-surgical-staa-stock.html.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.