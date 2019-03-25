salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $2,520,936.68 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $2,520,936.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,881. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

