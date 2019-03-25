SagaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One SagaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. SagaCoin has a total market cap of $74,078.00 and $0.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SagaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SagaCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00039303 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006030 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016185 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00149721 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000336 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002580 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000889 BTC.

SagaCoin Coin Profile

SAGA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 8,572,398 coins and its circulating supply is 6,472,398 coins. The official website for SagaCoin is sagacoin.net . SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SagaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SagaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SagaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.