RYU Apparel (RYU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 77000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market cap of $30.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 9.40.
About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)
RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.