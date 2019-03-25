RYU Apparel (RYU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 77000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $30.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 9.40.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

