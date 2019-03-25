RusGas (RGS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

RusGas (CURRENCY:RGS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, RusGas has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. RusGas has a market cap of $116.00 and $0.00 worth of RusGas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RusGas token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00438556 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00082686 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000752 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003432 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000227 BTC.

RusGas Token Profile

RGS is a token. RusGas’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,415,606,856 tokens. RusGas’ official Twitter account is @RusGasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RusGas is rusgas.io/en

Buying and Selling RusGas

RusGas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RusGas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RusGas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RusGas using one of the exchanges listed above.

