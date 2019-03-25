RTW Investments LP Sells 48,719 Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED)

RTW Investments LP cut its stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,719 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.48% of RA Medical Systems worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RA Medical Systems by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,427. RA Medical Systems Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

