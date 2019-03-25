RTW Investments LP Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.9% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 0.43% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $32,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,605,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,612,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,605,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,612,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,089,000 after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,746,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,093,000 after buying an additional 284,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,571,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after buying an additional 200,851 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,890. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

