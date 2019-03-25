RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One RoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RoyalCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. RoyalCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020879 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023212 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017419 BTC.

RoyalCoin Coin Profile

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

