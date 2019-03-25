Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Royal Gold by 8,465.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,139 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royal Gold by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

RGLD opened at $92.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

