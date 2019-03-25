Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Top pick Rating for Melrose Industries (MRO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of -15.12. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -0.33%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 3,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

