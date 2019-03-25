Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.34 ($41.09).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €28.56 ($33.21) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

