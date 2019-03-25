Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,320 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Rollins by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $40.38 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $444.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

