Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,092,000 after acquiring an additional 918,161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,136 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,632,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,362,000 after acquiring an additional 128,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $169.93 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

