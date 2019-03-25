GPT Group (ASX:GPT) insider Robert (Bob) Johnston bought 117,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.13 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of A$722,040.44 ($512,085.42).

Robert (Bob) Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GPT Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 14th, Robert (Bob) Johnston 450,257 shares of GPT Group stock.

ASX:GPT opened at A$6.16 ($4.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97. GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of A$4.59 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.32 ($4.48).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Robert (Bob) Johnston Purchases 117,788 Shares of GPT Group (GPT) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/robert-bob-johnston-purchases-117788-shares-of-gpt-group-gpt-stock.html.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of offices, logistics, business parks and prime shopping centres across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.