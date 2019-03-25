Robert (Bob) Johnston Purchases 117,788 Shares of GPT Group (GPT) Stock

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) insider Robert (Bob) Johnston bought 117,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.13 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of A$722,040.44 ($512,085.42).
Robert (Bob) Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 14th, Robert (Bob) Johnston 450,257 shares of GPT Group stock.
ASX:GPT opened at A$6.16 ($4.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97. GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of A$4.59 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.32 ($4.48).
The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of offices, logistics, business parks and prime shopping centres across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.
