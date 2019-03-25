River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $6.87 Million Position in SINA Corp (SINA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SINA were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SINA. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SINA by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SINA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.48. 142,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.11.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $573.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.29 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SINA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SINA in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

