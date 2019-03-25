River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,948 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.86% of Sohu.com worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 281,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 501,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 269,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 510,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

SOHU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. 2,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Sohu.com Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $643.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.40. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

