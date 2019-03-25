River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 159,800 Shares of Qiwi PLC (QIWI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 172,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 29,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiwi stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,928. Qiwi PLC has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $873.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QIWI. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

