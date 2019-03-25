River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 141,053 Shares of Criteo SA (CRTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,053 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for approximately 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Criteo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 208.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,257,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 18,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,380. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $271.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.44 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,373 shares of company stock worth $307,931. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

