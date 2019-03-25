RigNet (RNET) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RigNet in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get RigNet alerts:

Shares of RNET stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. RigNet has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RigNet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RigNet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RigNet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of RigNet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 631,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 66,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RigNet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 66,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.