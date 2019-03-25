RigNet (RNET) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RigNet in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of RNET stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. RigNet has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RigNet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RigNet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RigNet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of RigNet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 631,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 66,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RigNet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 66,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
About RigNet
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
