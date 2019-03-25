Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (PAR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of PAR Technology worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Kavi Asset Management LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,640,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 215.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 201.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 60,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:PAR opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 0.01. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

