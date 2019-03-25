Rhumbline Advisers Has $304,000 Stake in WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 1,205.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 226,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,238.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 597,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. WideOpenWest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $785.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.82.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.53 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOW. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

