Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,726 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weyco Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $32,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Sotiros sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $263,254.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,408.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/rhumbline-advisers-acquires-2726-shares-of-weyco-group-inc-weys.html.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.