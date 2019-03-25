Rheinmetall (RHM) PT Set at €111.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €111.00 ($129.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHM. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €107.64 ($125.17).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €94.38 ($109.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a twelve month high of €119.35 ($138.78). The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29.

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

