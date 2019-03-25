Reviewing TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY) & Finisar (FNSR)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Finisar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finisar has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Finisar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $10.21 billion 2.35 $1.92 billion $2.88 12.59 Finisar $1.32 billion 2.05 -$48.28 million $0.32 71.44

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Finisar. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finisar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Finisar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Finisar 0 12 2 0 2.14

Finisar has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Finisar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finisar is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Finisar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 19.56% 33.09% 21.34% Finisar -4.48% 2.56% 1.63%

Dividends

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Finisar does not pay a dividend. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Finisar on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

