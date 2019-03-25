Request Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Request has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Koinex, Gate.io and GOPAX. Request has a market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $182,040.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $735.67 or 0.18271477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001383 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,986,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,091 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi Global, Koinex, DDEX, COSS, KuCoin, Gate.io, CoinExchange, WazirX, IDEX, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Ethfinex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

