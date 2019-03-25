Republic Services (RSG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services continues to grow internally through long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. It is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders, to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. Weak landfill pricing is likely to weigh on Republic Services' margins and earnings. The company's revenues are highly seasonal in nature with comparatively lower revenues in the fourth and first quarter, as against the second and third quarters. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a sector weight rating and a $77.73 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.59.

Republic Services stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $213,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,686.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $581,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2,317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 12,266,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759,274 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13,200.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,319,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $216,948,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,563,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $60,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

