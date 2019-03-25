Renasant (RNST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24. Renasant has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $95,978.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Renasant by 213.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Renasant by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Renasant by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

